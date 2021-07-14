EVgo Acquires e-Mobility Software Company Recargo For $25M
- Fast charging provider for electric vehicles EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has acquired Recargo, an e-mobility software company, in an all-cash deal for $25 million.
- The transaction will combine EVgo’s national public fast-charging infrastructure and Recargo’s leadership in EV innovation on app development, market research, data licensing, reporting, and advertising.
- “Recargo’s PlugShare platform has become the go-to mobile app for EV drivers. EVgo and Recargo’s combined software expertise will make driving an EV and charging it even easier and more delightful,” said CEO Cathy Zoi.
- Price action: EVGO shares are trading higher by 2.73% at $11.68 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.