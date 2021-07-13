Why Welbilt Shares Fell Today

Shares of Welbilt Inc (NYSE: WBT) are trading lower after Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) announced it will not increase its offer for a potential acquisition of the company. In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement, Welbilt will be required to pay a termination fee of $110 million to Middleby following the expiration of the five-day match period.

Welbilt, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies foodservice equipment for commercial foodservice market worldwide.

At the time of publication, shares of Welbilt were trading 6.30% lower at $23.35. The stock has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $25.19.