IBM To Acquire Hybrid Cloud Consulting Firm BoxBoat Technologies For Undisclosed Sum
- International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) announced plans to acquire a DevOps consultancy and enterprise Kubernetes certified service provider, BoxBoat Technologies.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- BoxBoat will extend IBM's container strategy and implementation services portfolio to advance IBM's hybrid cloud strategy and accelerate the global adoption of Red Hat OpenShift.
- BoxBoat helps clients establish containers and Kubernetes as core enablers for cloud solutions.
- Its track record of delivering complex cloud consulting projects includes advising many Fortune 100 and government clients on industry best practices, modernizing existing DevOps solutions, and containerizing mission-critical workloads.
- BoxBoat builds on IBM's ongoing investment in hybrid cloud services and driving growth within the $200 billion cloud professional services market.
- IBM held $11.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: IBM shares traded higher by 0.67% at $140.76 on the last check Thursday.
