IBM To Acquire Hybrid Cloud Consulting Firm BoxBoat Technologies For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 11:16am   Comments
IBM To Acquire Hybrid Cloud Consulting Firm BoxBoat Technologies For Undisclosed Sum
  • International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBMannounced plans to acquire a DevOps consultancy and enterprise Kubernetes certified service provider, BoxBoat Technologies.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • BoxBoat will extend IBM's container strategy and implementation services portfolio to advance IBM's hybrid cloud strategy and accelerate the global adoption of Red Hat OpenShift.
  • BoxBoat helps clients establish containers and Kubernetes as core enablers for cloud solutions.
  • Its track record of delivering complex cloud consulting projects includes advising many Fortune 100 and government clients on industry best practices, modernizing existing DevOps solutions, and containerizing mission-critical workloads.
  • BoxBoat builds on IBM's ongoing investment in hybrid cloud services and driving growth within the $200 billion cloud professional services market.
  • IBM held $11.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: IBM shares traded higher by 0.67% at $140.76 on the last check Thursday.

