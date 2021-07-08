 Skip to main content

Globant Acquires Majority Stake In Walmeric To Drive Digital Sales
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 11:33am   Comments
  • Digitally native technology services company Globant SA (NYSE: GLOBacquired an 80% stake in Walmeric.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Walmeric is a firm specializing in developing marketing automation technology combining lead management, online marketing, and sales enablement.
  • The agreement includes an option to purchase the remaining minority stake through a three-year term.
  • The first product-oriented acquisition strengthens Globant's portfolio of digital marketing and digital sales.
  • Walmeric offers a multi-channel marketing platform focused on lead to revenue management with B2B2C expertise. Their main product is the cloud-based platform (SaaS) Delio, a complete lead management platform that helps companies to track and qualify leads, discover their interests, and contact them with all that information to convert them efficiently into sales.
  • Globant held $195.6 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: GLOB shares are down 2.45% at 217.52 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

