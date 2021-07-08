 Skip to main content

Descartes Acquires Cloud Mobile Solutions Company GreenMile For $30M Cash Plus Earn-Outs
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 10:55am   Comments
  • The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGXacquired cloud-based mobile route execution solutions provider for food, beverage, and broader distribution verticals GreenMile for cash consideration of $30 million and an earn-out consideration.
  • The maximum amount payable under the earn-out is $10 million, subject to GreenMile's accomplishment of revenue-based targets over the first two years post-acquisition.
  • The GreenMile combination added a team with deep domain expertise in retail food and beverage distribution, extending Descartes' operational footprint and presence in Latin America, Descartes' CEO Edward J Ryan.
  • Descartes held $138.1 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2021.
  • Price action: DSGX shares are down by 0.93% at $69.16 on the last check Thursday.

