Descartes Acquires Cloud Mobile Solutions Company GreenMile For $30M Cash Plus Earn-Outs
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) acquired cloud-based mobile route execution solutions provider for food, beverage, and broader distribution verticals GreenMile for cash consideration of $30 million and an earn-out consideration.
- The maximum amount payable under the earn-out is $10 million, subject to GreenMile's accomplishment of revenue-based targets over the first two years post-acquisition.
- The GreenMile combination added a team with deep domain expertise in retail food and beverage distribution, extending Descartes' operational footprint and presence in Latin America, Descartes' CEO Edward J Ryan.
- Descartes held $138.1 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2021.
- Price action: DSGX shares are down by 0.93% at $69.16 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.