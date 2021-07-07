 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri To Acquire Boyut Grup Enerji For $11.5M, Adjusting For Debt
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 8:28am   Comments
Share:
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri To Acquire Boyut Grup Enerji For $11.5M, Adjusting For Debt
  • Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE: TKCagreed to acquire Boyut Grup Enerji, which owns the İzmir Karadağ Wind Power Plant, to further its carbon neutral goal. 
  • The enterprise value of this transaction amounts to $29.6 million. Turkcell to make a payment of $11.5 million after adjusting for the net debt of Boyut Grup Enerji. 
  • Karadağ Wind Power Plant has an 18 MW installed capacity and an annual electricity generation capacity of 67.5 GWh. 
  • It has the potential to meet the annual electricity need of 22,500 houses. 
  • The plant has a state purchase guarantee until 2026 end. 
  • The anticipated annual gross revenue of the plant during the 2021-2026 period is $5 million. 
  • Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri held TRY13.5 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021. 
  • Price action: TKC shares closed lower by 0.85% at $4.64 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TKC)

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com