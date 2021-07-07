Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri To Acquire Boyut Grup Enerji For $11.5M, Adjusting For Debt
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE: TKC) agreed to acquire Boyut Grup Enerji, which owns the İzmir Karadağ Wind Power Plant, to further its carbon neutral goal.
- The enterprise value of this transaction amounts to $29.6 million. Turkcell to make a payment of $11.5 million after adjusting for the net debt of Boyut Grup Enerji.
- Karadağ Wind Power Plant has an 18 MW installed capacity and an annual electricity generation capacity of 67.5 GWh.
- It has the potential to meet the annual electricity need of 22,500 houses.
- The plant has a state purchase guarantee until 2026 end.
- The anticipated annual gross revenue of the plant during the 2021-2026 period is $5 million.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri held TRY13.5 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: TKC shares closed lower by 0.85% at $4.64 on Tuesday.
