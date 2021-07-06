Group 1 Automotive Acquires Nine Franchises In UK For Undisclosed Sum
- Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE: GPI) has acquired nine franchises with the aim of expanding its business in the U.K.
- The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The dealerships are being acquired from the Robinsons Motor Group.
- The operations will include brands offered by the Volkswagen Group and one Citroen dealership with major locations in Norwich, Peterborough, Lowestoft, and Ipswich.
- The automotive retailer expects about $300 million annual revenue from the acquisition.
- The deal brings Group 1’s total U.K. operation to 55 locations with 75 franchises representing 14 brands.
- The company’s cash and equivalents totaled $82.9 million as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: GPI shares are trading lower by 4.66% at $152.07 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.