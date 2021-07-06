 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Group 1 Automotive Acquires Nine Franchises In UK For Undisclosed Sum

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 11:36am   Comments
Share:
Group 1 Automotive Acquires Nine Franchises In UK For Undisclosed Sum
  • Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE: GPIhas acquired nine franchises with the aim of expanding its business in the U.K. 
  • The terms of the deal were not disclosed. 
  • The dealerships are being acquired from the Robinsons Motor Group
  • The operations will include brands offered by the Volkswagen Group and one Citroen dealership with major locations in Norwich, Peterborough, Lowestoft, and Ipswich. 
  • The automotive retailer expects about $300 million annual revenue from the acquisition. 
  • The deal brings Group 1’s total U.K. operation to 55 locations with 75 franchises representing 14 brands. 
  • The company’s cash and equivalents totaled $82.9 million as of March 31, 2021. 
  • Price action: GPI shares are trading lower by 4.66% at $152.07 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GPI)

Group 1 Automotive's Debt Overview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com