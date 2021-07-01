Take-Two Interactive Software Acquires Animation Company Dynamixyz For Undisclosed Sum
- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) acquired video-based facial animation services provider, Dynamixyz.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Dynamixyz owns and operates a suite of leading-edge, proprietary motion capture, facial analysis, and complete 3D processing tools and technology that combines computer graphics, computer vision, and machine learning.
- Dynamixyz will operate as a division of Take-Two and work exclusively with the company's publishing labels and studios.
- Dynamixyz CEO Gaspard Breton will continue to oversee Dynamixyz.
- Take-Two held $2.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: TTWO shares traded higher by 1.16% at $179.08 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
