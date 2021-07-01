 Skip to main content

Take-Two Interactive Software Acquires Animation Company Dynamixyz For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 9:25am   Comments
  • Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWOacquired video-based facial animation services provider, Dynamixyz.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Dynamixyz owns and operates a suite of leading-edge, proprietary motion capture, facial analysis, and complete 3D processing tools and technology that combines computer graphics, computer vision, and machine learning.
  • Dynamixyz will operate as a division of Take-Two and work exclusively with the company's publishing labels and studios.
  • Dynamixyz CEO Gaspard Breton will continue to oversee Dynamixyz.
  • Take-Two held $2.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: TTWO shares traded higher by 1.16% at $179.08 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

