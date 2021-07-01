Accenture To Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis For Undisclosed Sum
- Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) inked an agreement to acquire Trivadis AG, an IT services provider specializing in platforms and solutions.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Trivadis's team of over 710 professionals located across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Romania will join Accenture's Data & AI team within the Accenture Cloud First group.
- Accenture's clients can blend data from different sources in real-time, build agile reporting, and leverage analytics and AI to create broadly accessible customer, market, and operational insights, Accenture Cloud First global head Karthik Narain said.
- It will bolster Accenture's data on cloud capabilities and scale Accenture's end-to-end data and analytics offering and reinforce cloud, and data-driven reinvention strategies, Accenture market unit lead Frank Riemensperger said.
- Accenture held $10 billion in cash and equivalents as of May 31, 2021.
- Price action: ACN shares closed lower by 0.55% at $294.79 on Wednesday.
