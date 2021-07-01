 Skip to main content

Accenture To Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 7:56am   Comments

  • Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACNinked an agreement to acquire Trivadis AG, an IT services provider specializing in platforms and solutions.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Trivadis's team of over 710 professionals located across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Romania will join Accenture's Data & AI team within the Accenture Cloud First group.
  • Accenture's clients can blend data from different sources in real-time, build agile reporting, and leverage analytics and AI to create broadly accessible customer, market, and operational insights, Accenture Cloud First global head Karthik Narain said.
  • It will bolster Accenture's data on cloud capabilities and scale Accenture's end-to-end data and analytics offering and reinforce cloud, and data-driven reinvention strategies, Accenture market unit lead Frank Riemensperger said.
  • Accenture held $10 billion in cash and equivalents as of May 31, 2021.
  • Price action: ACN shares closed lower by 0.55% at $294.79 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

