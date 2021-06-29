 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Plby To Buy Lingerie And Lifestyle Brand Honey Birdette For $333M

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 1:31pm   Comments
Share:
Plby To Buy Lingerie And Lifestyle Brand Honey Birdette For $333M
  • Plby Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBYhas agreed to acquire Honey Birdette, a luxury lingerie and lifestyle brand, for $333 million in cash and stock.
  • The acquisition will expand PLBY Group’s portfolio with a new high-end franchise and provide product design, sourcing, and direct-to-consumer capabilities.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Honey Birdette expects about $73 million of revenue and about $28 million EBITDA for the twelve months ending June 30, 2021.
  • “This acquisition is expected to further our mission to become the leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle platform and our commitment to deliver long-term value to our shareholders,” said Plby CEO Ben Kohn.
  • PLBY’s cash and equivalents totaled $70 million as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: PLBY shares are trading higher by 7.44% at $40.74 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLBY)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Why PLBY Group Stock Is Hopping Higher Today
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed After S&P 500 Hits New High
5 Stocks To Watch For June 29, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com