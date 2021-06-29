Plby To Buy Lingerie And Lifestyle Brand Honey Birdette For $333M
- Plby Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) has agreed to acquire Honey Birdette, a luxury lingerie and lifestyle brand, for $333 million in cash and stock.
- The acquisition will expand PLBY Group’s portfolio with a new high-end franchise and provide product design, sourcing, and direct-to-consumer capabilities.
- The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
- Honey Birdette expects about $73 million of revenue and about $28 million EBITDA for the twelve months ending June 30, 2021.
- “This acquisition is expected to further our mission to become the leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle platform and our commitment to deliver long-term value to our shareholders,” said Plby CEO Ben Kohn.
- PLBY’s cash and equivalents totaled $70 million as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: PLBY shares are trading higher by 7.44% at $40.74 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap