BBQ To Acquire Village Inn And Bakers Square For Undisclosed Sum

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 10:15am   Comments
BBQ To Acquire Village Inn And Bakers Square For Undisclosed Sum
  • BBQ Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBQhas agreed to buy Village Inn, a family restaurant concept with 21 company-owned restaurants and 114 franchised restaurants, and Bakers square, a pie and comfort food concept currently with 13 company-owned restaurants.
  • The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The transaction is expected to close by the end of July.
  • "We believe the Village Inn and Bakers Square concepts are a great complement to our growing portfolio of restaurants," said Jeff Crivello, Chief Executive Officer, BBQ.
  • BBQ has cash and equivalents of $21.2 million as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: BBQ shares are trading higher by 5.92% at $17.17 on the last check Friday.

