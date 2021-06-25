BBQ To Acquire Village Inn And Bakers Square For Undisclosed Sum
- BBQ Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBQ) has agreed to buy Village Inn, a family restaurant concept with 21 company-owned restaurants and 114 franchised restaurants, and Bakers square, a pie and comfort food concept currently with 13 company-owned restaurants.
- The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The transaction is expected to close by the end of July.
- "We believe the Village Inn and Bakers Square concepts are a great complement to our growing portfolio of restaurants," said Jeff Crivello, Chief Executive Officer, BBQ.
- BBQ has cash and equivalents of $21.2 million as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: BBQ shares are trading higher by 5.92% at $17.17 on the last check Friday.
