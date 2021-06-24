 Skip to main content

Upland Software Acquires Panviva For $19.8M Cash And Holdback Consideration, Raises FY21 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 10:56am   Comments
  • Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ: UPLDacquired a cloud-based enterprise knowledge management solution, Panviva Pty Ltd, for $19.8 million in cash and a $3.5 million cash holdback payable in twelve months.
  • Upland expanded its presence within the knowledge management market, with the acquisition offering customers a new way to drive contact center productivity in regulated industries.
  • Upland expects annual revenue of $7.5 million from the acquisition. Upland expects Panviva to generate a minimum of $3.4 million in Adjusted EBITDA annually once fully integrated.
  • Also, Upland announced that it had raised its FY21 guidance to reflect the Panviva acquisition. It sees an FY21 revenue between $300.8 million - $312.8 million compared to the previous guidance of $299 million - $311 million.
  •  The Adjusted EBITDA guidance lies at $94.8 million - $100.8 million versus the former outlook of $94.4 million - $100.4 million.
  • Upland held $186.7 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: UPLD shares traded higher by 1.30% at $41.92 on the last check Thursday.

