Brunswick To Buy Navico For $1.05B
- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) has agreed to acquire Navico, a specialist marine electronics company, for $1.05 billion.
- Brunswick will be using a combination of debt and cash on its balance sheet to fund the acquisition.
- Brunswick held $488.9 million in cash and equivalents as of April 3, 2021.
- The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021.
- As a result of this acquisition, Brunswick will add Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, and C-MAP to its Advanced Systems Group (ASG).
- Navico is a privately held global company based in Egersund, Norway, and co-owned by Altor Fund IV and Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
- With the addition of Navico, Brunswick expects its Parts and Accessories P&A businesses to have revenues on a run-rate basis exceeding $2.0 billion.
- "The acquisition of Navico and its award-winning brands will immediately accelerate Brunswick's ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification, and Shared-Access) strategy and support our vision to deliver distinctive new products and technology-enabled experiences," said Dave Foulkes, Chief Executive Officer.
- Price action: BC shares traded lower by 0.33% at $96 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.