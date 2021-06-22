Accenture Invests In Digital Payments Platform Imburse
- Accenture PLC's (NYSE: ACN) Accenture Ventures made a strategic investment in a cloud-based, payments-as-a-service enterprise platform, Imburse, that simplifies the way global businesses access the global payments ecosystem.
- The financial terms of the investment remain undisclosed.
- Imburse works with global insurers, banks, and other large companies to easily connect outdated legacy systems to the international payments ecosystem through a single connection using application programming interfaces (APIs).
- Imburse works with several multinational clients, including Generali Group.
- Imburse's payments platform fuses all payment types, including bank transfers, credit cards, and digital wallets, to offer the customer seamless, quick, and secure experiences, Accenture's Payments group head Sulabh Agarwal said.
- Imburse will join Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight, which aims to connect emerging technology startups with the Global 2000 to fill strategic innovation gaps.
- Accenture held $9.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of Feb. 28, 2021.
- Price action: ACN shares closed higher by 1.53% at $285.56 on Monday.
