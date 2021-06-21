 Skip to main content

Synopsys To Acquire BISTel's Semiconductor, Flat Panel Display Solutions Business For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Synopsys To Acquire BISTel's Semiconductor, Flat Panel Display Solutions Business For Undisclosed Sum
  • Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPSinked an agreement to acquire the semiconductor and flat panel display solutions from BISTel, specialized in engineering equipment systems and AI applications for smart semiconductor manufacturing, headquartered in South Korea.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • The acquisition will broaden Synopsys' process control solutions for semiconductor fabs with integrated and comprehensive yield management and prediction solution for manufacturing quality and efficiency.
  • The transaction is estimated to close in Q4 of 2021.
  • Synopsys held $1.46 billion in cash and equivalents as of Apr. 30, 2021.
  • Price action: SNPS shares traded lower by 0.29% at $265.10 on the last check Monday.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

