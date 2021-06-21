Synopsys To Acquire BISTel's Semiconductor, Flat Panel Display Solutions Business For Undisclosed Sum
- Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS) inked an agreement to acquire the semiconductor and flat panel display solutions from BISTel, specialized in engineering equipment systems and AI applications for smart semiconductor manufacturing, headquartered in South Korea.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- The acquisition will broaden Synopsys' process control solutions for semiconductor fabs with integrated and comprehensive yield management and prediction solution for manufacturing quality and efficiency.
- The transaction is estimated to close in Q4 of 2021.
- Synopsys held $1.46 billion in cash and equivalents as of Apr. 30, 2021.
- Price action: SNPS shares traded lower by 0.29% at $265.10 on the last check Monday.
