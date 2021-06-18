 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Accenture To Acquire French Consultancy Exton Consulting For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 8:32am   Comments
Share:
Accenture To Acquire French Consultancy Exton Consulting For Undisclosed Sum
  • Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACNagreed to acquire French consulting firm Exton Consulting which provided strategy and business management support to financial services clients across Europe.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Exton Consulting helps significant banks’ and insurance companies’ executive boards to manage growth and transformation projects in various markets across Europe.
  • The acquisition will enhance Accenture’s ability to leverage the combination of its talented group of people with the latest technologies like artificial intelligence, data, and cloud to help clients embrace change, accelerate transformation, unlock value, and build new sustainable models.
  • Accenture held $9.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of Feb. 28, 2021.
  • Price action: ACN shares closed higher by 0.29% at $284.77 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACN)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles 250 Points; Enochian Biosciences Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Rises Over 50 Points; Washington Prime Group Shares Plunge
A Look Into Accenture's Price Over Earnings
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Accenture To Acquire German Engineering Company
Accenture To Acquire German Engineering Company umlaut For Undisclosed Sum
Accenture Acquires Australian Cloud Solution Provider Industrie&Co For Undisclosed Sum
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com