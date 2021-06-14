 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Ideanomics Acquires EV Tractor Builder Solectrac For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 7:54am   Comments
Ideanomics Acquires EV Tractor Builder Solectrac For Undisclosed Sum
  • Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) had acquired premium zero-emission electric tractor manufacturer and distributor Solectrac Inc.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Solectrac enhances Ideanomics' ecosystem of EV businesses with a premium offering in the rapidly growing agriculture sector on the cusp of EV adoption.
  • The Solectrac electric tractor line-up is fully scalable and market-ready to generate revenue in the U.S. with proven demand.
  • Ideanomics held $356 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: IDEX shares traded lower by 1.59% at $3.09 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

