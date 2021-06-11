 Skip to main content

Kraft Heinz To Buy Assan Foods For $100 Million

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 1:52pm   Comments
  • Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHChas agreed to buy Assan Foods from privately held Turkish conglomerate Kibar Holding.
  • The acquisition deal is valued at $100 million.
  • The deal is expected to provide Kraft Heinz a footing in the retail and foodservice business across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
  • Assan produces a wide range of sauces with local manufacturing facilities in Balikesir and Izmir.
  • Kraft held $2.36 billion in cash and equivalents at the end of the March quarter.
  • Price action: KHC shares are trading higher by 0.79% at $43.29 on last check Friday.

