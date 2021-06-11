 Skip to main content

Iconix Brand To Go Private In $585 Million Deal

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 1:46pm   Comments
  • Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICONhas agreed to go private through acquisition by an affiliate of Lancer Capital, LLC.
  • The deal is valued at $585 million, including debt.
  • Lancer Capital affiliate, Iconix Acquisition Corp will acquire all outstanding shares of Iconix at $3.15 a share in cash.
  • The offer represents a premium of 28.6% over Iconix's closing price of $2.45 on Thursday.
  • "Today's announcement represents the culmination of a year-long examination by our Board of Directors of strategic alternatives for the Company," said Bob Galvin, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Iconix expects the deal to close by the end of the third quarter.
  • Price Action: ICON shares are trading higher by 27.8% at $3.13 on last check Friday.

