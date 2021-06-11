Cornucopia Investment Offers To Acquire MagnaChip For $35/Share In Cash
- South Korean display and power solutions provider MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX) confirmed Cornucopia Investment Partners’ unsolicited proposal to acquire MagnaChip for $35 per share in cash.
- The proposal also represented investors, including financial sponsors led by Tim Crown, Yango financial holdings, Sino-Rock Investment Management Company Limited, and Lombarda China Fund.
- MagnaChip previously inked a merger agreement with Wise Road Capital LTD affiliate, South Dearborn Limited, to become its subsidiary for $29 per share in cash. The price represented a 54% premium to the March 2, 2021 closing price, marking the last trading day before media reports of third-party interest in acquiring MagnaChip.
- MagnaChip’s board will carefully review and consider the offer in consultation with its legal and financial advisors.
- MagnaChip had reported Q1 earnings beat in May.
- Price action: MX shares traded higher by 16.9% at $26.95 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
