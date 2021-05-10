 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Magnachip Reports Q1 Earnings Beat; Suspends Earnings Call, Guidance Pending Wise Road Capital's Merger
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 9:48am   Comments
Share:
Magnachip Reports Q1 Earnings Beat; Suspends Earnings Call, Guidance Pending Wise Road Capital's Merger
  • Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MXreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 2.1% year-on-year to $123 million, beating the analyst consensus of $121.7 million.
  • Display Solutions revenue rose 24.1% Y/Y to $58.9 million, Power Solutions revenue rose 63% Y/Y to $54 million, and Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services revenue rose 3.9% Y/Y to $10.1 million.
  • The gross margin expanded 370 basis points to 27.9%, with the adjusted operating income rising 36.9% Y/Y to $10 million.
  • Adjusted net income rose 755.9% Y/Y to $9.3 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.22 beat the analyst consensus of $0.14.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose 36.5% Y/Y to $13.5 million.
  • The company held $290.2 million in cash and equivalents and generated $21.2 million in operating cash flow.
  • Magnachip’s revenue came in above the midpoint of the company’s Q1 revenue guidance range, driven by strong growth in the Power solutions business, gross profit margin exceeded the high-end of its expectations due to the improved product mix and higher utilization, CEO YJ Kim said.
  • Guidance: Magnachip suspended the quarterly earnings conference call and guidance due to the pending merger with an investment vehicle formed by an affiliate of Wise Road Capital LTD under a March 25 agreement.
  • Price action: MX shares are down 0.95% at $23.98 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MX)

Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2021
63 Biggest Movers From Friday
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
MagnaChip Goes Private In $1.4B All Cash Deal
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com