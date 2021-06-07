Contract executed for Alfi at Belfast International Airport

Revenue potential in excess of $5 million USD annually

9 Kiosks installed in the Belfast International Airport (BFS)

Opportunity for Alfi installations in other airports managed by Vinci Airports worldwide

Miami Beach, FL / June 7, 2021 — Alfi, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALF) (“Alfi” or the “Company”), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, today announced that it has commenced operation of its digital advertising technology in multiple kiosks located within Belfast International Airport (“BFS”). Alfi has signed a contract with Belfast International Airport and has already installed a total of 9 kiosks at the airport. Alfi currently estimates that the 9 kiosks utilizing the Company’s technology has the potential to generate in excess of $5,000,000 annually.

“This is just the beginning. The DOOH world is transitioning rapidly to impression-based accountability with major advertisers and national brands demanding more transparency and better accuracy in reporting metrics. Alfi is far ahead of this curve already having built, tested and now deploying these advanced platforms in the OOH world globally. It is incredibly exciting to see these paramount shifts towards ALFI’s intelligent platform,” said Ron Spears, CRO of Alfi. “I have been in digital and DOOH for nearly 20 years at trend changing companies, but when I saw Alfi’s technology I was speechless. This is the next disruptor in the DOOH industry” said Alfi’s CRO.

Alfi kiosks in Belfast International Airport

Digital kiosk advertising has been proliferating in places such as airports, malls, sports and entertainment venues and city streets as they create an excellent opportunity to expose consumers to a brand, message, or product, are more cost-effective over the long term than traditional advertising channels and offer the owner the opportunity to generate additional revenue.

Utilizing Alfi’s technology, Belfast International Airport can optimize its network of kiosks to deliver powerful reach, dynamic visuals, and tailored message capability by age, gender, geography, demographics, brand behavior and interests, all in real-time. Alfi’s computer vision can change and run ads remotely to deliver the right content, to the right person, at the right time in a responsible and privacy compliant manner.

Alfi provides data rich reporting functionality that informs the advertisers that someone viewed their ad, the number of views, and each viewer’s reaction to the ad. Advertisers are increasingly demanding improved performance and capabilities from the ad technology they utilize. Alfi delivers for advertisers with analytics, accountability, transparency, proof of engagement and actual impressions.

Belfast International Airport is Northern Ireland’s Principal Airport and the second largest gateway on the Island of Ireland. Operating 24/7 all year round.

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out of home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner.

For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Alfi Inc. Company Contact

Dennis McIntosh

Chief Financial Officer

d.mcintosh@getalfi.com

Alfi Inc. Investor Relations

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com