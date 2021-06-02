Why Constellation Pharmaceuticals Is Soaring Today

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNST) is trading higher Wednesday morning after an announcement that MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) will acquire the company.

What Happened: Constellation and MorphoSys entered into a definitive agreement in which MorphoSys will acquire Constellation for $34 per share, which represents a total equity value of $1.7 billion.

“Becoming part of MorphoSys creates an industry leader with commercial capabilities, a deep R&D pipeline and complementary small molecule and biologics discovery and translational capabilities, as well as the financial strength to compete to win," said Jigar Raythatha, president and CEO of Constellation.

Raythatha will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday.

Price Action: Constellation has traded as high as $40.84 and as low as $17 over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 66.60% at $33.72.