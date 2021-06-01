 Skip to main content

Market Overview

3D Systems to Sell 3D Printing Business to Trilantic North America for Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 1:03pm   Comments
3D Systems to Sell 3D Printing Business to Trilantic North America for Undisclosed Sum
  • Private equity firm, Trilantic North America, has agreed to acquire 3D Systems Corp’s (NYSE: DDD) On-Demand Manufacturing business.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The On-Demand business provides 3D printing and custom manufacturing services.
  • The On-Demand Manufacturing company will operate under the name, QuickParts, and be led by its former SVP Ziad Abou as the CEO.
  • 3D Systems held $132.4 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: DDD shares traded higher by 0.07% at $29.41 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: 3D Printing BriefsM&A News Tech Media

