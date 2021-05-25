Keysight Technologies Acquires Quantum Benchmark For Undisclosed Sum
- Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) announced the acquisition of quantum computing software Quantum Benchmark.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The addition of Quantum Benchmark to Keysight’s portfolio will help to offer unique capabilities for solving complex qubit error and validation challenges, Keysight President Kailash Narayanan said.
- Quantum Benchmark marks Keysight’s third quantum space acquisition after Signadyne in 2016 and Labber Quantum in 2019.
- Keysight held $2 billion in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2021.
- Price action: KEYS shares traded lower by 0.58% at $139.99 on the last check Tuesday.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media