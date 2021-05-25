 Skip to main content

Keysight Technologies Acquires Quantum Benchmark For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 2:27pm   Comments
  • Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYSannounced the acquisition of quantum computing software Quantum Benchmark.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The addition of Quantum Benchmark to Keysight’s portfolio will help to offer unique capabilities for solving complex qubit error and validation challenges, Keysight President Kailash Narayanan said.
  • Quantum Benchmark marks Keysight’s third quantum space acquisition after Signadyne in 2016 and Labber Quantum in 2019.
  • Keysight held $2 billion in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2021.
  • Price action: KEYS shares traded lower by 0.58% at $139.99 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga’s Full Merger and Acquisition (M&A) Calendar

