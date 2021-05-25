 Skip to main content

Garmin Acquires AeroData for Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 9:51am   Comments
  • Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ: GRMNacquired aircraft performance software provider AeroData Inc.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • AeroData’s portfolio includes runway analysis, takeoff and en-route performance, weight and balance, automated passenger and cargo load planning.
  • AeroData’s extensive load planning, performance, and flight path analysis expertise significantly expanded Garmin’s digital services portfolio apart from broadening Garmin’s presence in commercial aviation, Garmin EVP Phil Straub said.
  • Garmin held $3.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 27, 2021.
  • Price action: GRMN shares traded higher by 0.58% at $140.60 on Monday.

