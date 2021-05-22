 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AMC's Former Owner And Largest Shareholder Unloads Most Of Its Stake
Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
May 22, 2021 11:36am   Comments
Share:
AMC's Former Owner And Largest Shareholder Unloads Most Of Its Stake

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has announced that Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co. has sold off nearly all its shares in the U.S.-based theater company.

What Happened: Wanda, which had been AMC's largest shareholder, sold off most of its shares on the open market. AMC now has some 3 million individual shareholders, and no single entity has an ownership stake above 10%, AMC said in its statement on Friday.

AMC CEO Adam Aron credited Wanda with helping to make AMC the largest movie theater operator in the world.

The sale is part of a broader set of moves by Wanda. The conglomerate has been pulling back its sizable overseas investments after having paid high prices for many assets and now is struggling with a heavy load of debt.

But the sales though did come at a favorable time for Wanda. According to Deadline, the sales took place between May 13 and May 18 when they were trading for about $14 a share. Though AMC's share price dropped 11% in the past week, it still is up 501% year-to-date.

Wanda still holds 10,000 shares for a stake of just 0.002%. Wanda reported a 6.8% stake in April and a stake of more than a third of the company in October, according to Bloomberg.

GameStop Saga Beneficiary: AMC was among the top other stocks targeted in the GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) short squeeze drama that began unfolding in January. The moves led by the WallStreetBets Reddit group pushed up the price of targeted stocks and caused huge losses among short sellers that had bet against the stocks.

Wanda bought AMC in 2012 for $2.6 billion, and then took the company public in 2013, retaining a majority of the total outstanding shares.

Photo by Samantha Celera on Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME + AMC)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
How to Tell Which Stocks Retail Traders are Choosing
Not Just GameStop, WallStreetBets' Target Melvin Capital Closed All Public Bearish Positions In Q1
Much Wow Gamestonk! How You Can Use Dogecoin At GameStop, Other Retailers
Could UWM Be The Next Target For Reddit Traders?
Are GameStop, AMC On The Verge Of Another Short Squeeze?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: entertainment Short Squeeze Wanda Dalian GroupM&A Best of Benzinga