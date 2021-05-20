ESCO Technologies to Acquire Utility Technology Supplier Altanova for Undisclosed Terms
- ESCO Technologies Inc (NYSE: ESE) inked an agreement to acquire advanced condition assessment technologies supplier I.S.A Altanova Group S.R.L.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Altanova offers a wide range of diagnostic products, monitoring systems, and services for electrical assets related to power generation, transmission and distribution networks, renewable energy and storage, and process industries globally.
- Altanova, which will become part of the ESCO's Utility Solutions Group (USG) operating segment, reported 2020 calendar year sales of $30 million with operating margins slightly above the USG segment in total.
- Altanova CEO Gino Amadi will remain with the company post-closing.
- ESCO held $45.7 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: ESE shares are down 0.22% at $95.68 on the last check Thursday.
