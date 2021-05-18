 Skip to main content

Accenture Acquires German Consulting Firm Homburg & Partner For Undisclosed Terms
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 4:59pm   Comments
  • Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACNacquired Mannheim, Germany’s strategic management consulting firm Homburg & Partner.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The addition of Homburg & Partners expands Accenture’s ability to shape growth and efficiency strategies across the enterprise and increase clients’ focus on growing their sales and profits as they pivot to their next-generation customer engagement, Accenture global head Edwin van der Ouderaa said.
  • Accenture held $9.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of Feb. 28, 2021.
  • Price action: ACN shares closed lower by 1.39% at $283.01 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

