SK Hynix In Talks To Acquire Korea's 8-Inch Chip Maker Key Foundry
- Memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc (OTC: HXSCL) is in talks to acquire South Korean chip contract manufacturer Key Foundry, which specializes in 8-inch wafers following its foundry business shift to China and growing 8-inch foundry facilities’ crisis, Reuters reports based on Korea Economic Daily.
- Key Foundry was established in September 2020 after MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX) sold its Cheongju-based foundry facility for $450 million (510 billion won) to private equity firms Alchemist Partners and Gravity Private Equity led consortium in March 2020.
- SK Hynix has acquired a minority stake in Key Foundry for $181.93 million (207 billion won) via the PE fund.
- SK Hynix could inject over an additional 400 billion won to take over the MagnaChip spin-off.
- Presently, SK Hynix operates its foundry business via subsidiary SK Hynix System IC, which recently moved its 8-inch wafer facilities from the Cheongju plant in Korea to Wuxi, China. The foundry produces around 100,000 wafers per month.
- Key Foundry has a monthly production capacity of 82,000 wafers.
- Interestingly, Key Foundry shares some resources like industrial water and power with SK Hynix’s Cheongju-based factory.
- Last week, SK Hynix had disclosed its plans of doubling its chip contract manufacturing capacity that could include M&A.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs semiconductorsM&A News Small Cap Tech Media