 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Liminal BioSciences To Offload Plasma Collection and Plasma-Derived Therapeutics Business To Kedrion

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 12:09pm   Comments
Share:
Liminal BioSciences To Offload Plasma Collection and Plasma-Derived Therapeutics Business To Kedrion
  • Liminal BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: LMNL) has agreed to sell its plasma collection and plasma-derived therapeutics business to Kedrion S.P.A.
  • Under the Share Purchase Agreement, Liminal will enter into an option agreement with Kedrion for the right to acquire the remainder of the Company's plasma-derived business, and Prometic Biotherapeutics Inc, holder of the biological license application for Ryplazim (Plasminogen).
  • Upon closing of the transaction, Liminal would receive an aggregate purchase price of $17 million.
  • Kedrion has an option to acquire the remaining plasma-derived therapeutic business for $5 million.
  • If the option is exercised, Kedrion would assume all development, manufacturing, commercialization, and operating costs for Ryplazim.
  • Kedrion can extend the option for a maximum of three months in exchange for a payment of up to $3 million per month.
  • Liminal to receive up to 70% of net proceeds from the sale of Priority Review Voucher for which it is potentially eligible with possible FDA approval for Ryplazim.
  • Price Action: LMNL shares are up 0.4% at $4.30 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LMNL)

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs DivestituresM&A News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com