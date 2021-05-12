Bridgeline Digital To Acquire Product Search, Recommendation Engine Hawksearch For Undisclosed Sum
- Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) inked an agreement to acquire the intelligent product search and recommendation engine, Hawksearch.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Hawksearch’s AI-powered technology offers customized site search and intelligent recommendations that connect customers with hyper-relevant products and boost online revenue.
- Hawksearch will play a pivotal role in delivering Bridgeline’s eCommerce360 strategy and has advanced AI-driven technology that complements its existing product portfolio, Bridgeline CEO Ari Kahn said.
- Hawksearch, combined with the growing Bridgeline product suite, will enable Hawksearch to deliver new unmatched capabilities and create opportunities to enhance its SEO capabilities for customers to increase site traffic with Bridgeline’s WooRank products, Hawksearch GM Michael Benedict said.
- Bridgeline held $1.3 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- Price action: BLIN shares traded higher by 5.70% at $2.41 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: artificial intelligence BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Tech Media