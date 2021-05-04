Accenture Acquires Operational Technology Provider Electro 80 For Undisclosed Sum
- Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Electro 80, an operational technology (OT) provider for resource clients in Australia, to expand Accenture's local digital OT abilities for safer and efficient manufacturing and production operations by asset-intensive companies.
- The acquisition also consolidates Accenture's local capabilities for Industry X, digitalized manufacturing, operations, and engineering.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Accenture held $9.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of Feb. 28, 2021.
- Price action: ACN shares closed higher by 0.72% at $292.17 on Monday.
