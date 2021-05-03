 Skip to main content

Dell To Sell iPaaS Provider Boomi For $4B
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 6:12am   Comments
  • Global investment firm Francisco Partners and private equity platform of global alternative asset firm TPG, TPG Capital, inked an agreement with Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) to acquire cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS) provider, Boomi, in a cash transaction valued at $4 billion.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Dell remains focused on fueling growth by continuing to streamline its core infrastructure and PC businesses and expanding in high-priority areas, including hybrid and private cloud, edge, telecom, and APEX to help organizations thrive in the do-from-anywhere economy, Dell COO Jeff Clarke said.
  • Price action: DELL shares closed lower by 1.67% at $98.33 on Friday.

