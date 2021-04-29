Chipotle Teams With Jason Mraz On Farm Industry Accelerator Program

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is teaming with Grammy-winning singer and musician Jason Mraz for its third annual Aluminaries Project, an accelerator program designed to support ventures to develop and maintain sustainable food systems.

What Happened: In addition to his music career, Mraz is an avocado farmer and supplier to the Chipotle chain. In this year’s program, he will be among the food industry figures that will provide customized mentorship to the eligible ventures submitting applications for program consideration.

The Aluminaries Project will also provide individualized investor introductions for qualified ventures, as well as Chipotle VIP cards that will be honored at the restaurant chain for 12 months.

The program is sponsored by the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation in partnership with the nonprofit Uncharted. Ventures can submit applications via the latter’s website through May 21.

Why It Matters: In a press statement, Chipotle pointed out the severe challenges experienced by the nation’s food chain, ranging from the decline in the farming profession to disruptions from last summer’s wildfires in the Western states to the tumult created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a company that is committed to supporting the farming industry, Chipotle is calling upon growth stage ventures to help identify innovative solutions to solve the challenges within the nation's supply chain," said Laurie Schalow, chief corporate affairs officer at Chipotle.

For his part, Mraz highlighted the importance of farming in a sustainable and responsible manner, noting that his operations “prioritize regenerative, organic farming, growing resilience in addition to good foods. I believe the future of farming is innovative and spirited, where each of us sees ourselves as a steward for the earth, while advancing equity for all workers involved.”

(Promotional photo of Jason Mraz's participation in Chipotle's program.)