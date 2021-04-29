Accenture To Acquire Openminded To Drive Security Business Presence In Europe
- Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) inked an agreement to acquire France’s cybersecurity services company, Openminded, to consolidate Accenture Security’s presence and abilities in France and fast-track Accenture’s growth in Europe.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Openminded assisted clients to detect and lessen cybersecurity risks, incidents and execute best practices in regulatory compliance.
- Accenture acquired Symantec’s Cyber Security Services business in January 2020. The company had acquired Context Information Security, Revolutionary Security, Real Protect in March 2020, April 2020, and January 2021.
- It expects Openminded to help clients defend against cyber threats more effectively across their entire ecosystem in the present and future, Accenture Security head Kelly Bissell said.
- Accenture held $9.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of Feb. 28, 2021.
- Price action: ACN shares closed at $290.27 on Wednesday.
