Glory Star Shares Are Trading Higher As It Plans To Acquire YMT E-commerce Platform
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 8:59am   Comments
  • Chinese digital media platform and e-commerce company Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GSMGinked a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Chinese integrated cross-border e-commerce platform YMT Holding Limited.
  • YMT will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glory Star under the arrangement.
  • Glory Star can help YMT achieve more high-quality customers and improve user stickiness, stated Glory Star CEO Bing Zhang. Simultaneously, YMT can provide CHEER e-Mall and other Glory Star subsidiaries with efficient global supply chain management and easy access to high-quality and globally-sourced consumer goods, added Zhang.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Glory Star held $17.7 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: GSMG shares traded higher by 8.68% at $4.38 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

