 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Xerox Acquires Groupe CT To Extend North American SMB Presence
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 1:15pm   Comments
Share:
Xerox Acquires Groupe CT To Extend North American SMB Presence
  • Xerox Holdings Corp (NYSE: XRXacquired Eastern Canada’s independent document management provider Groupe CT to expand its presence in the North American small and midsize business (SMB) market, Xerox President Mike Feldman said.
  • Xerox acquired Western Canada’s independent services, software, and technology provider Digitex in March 2020.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Groupe CT’s document management services expertise and leadership combined with Xerox’s portfolio of workplace solutions rendered Xerox as well placed to serve SMBs focused on fast-tracking of digital transformation roadmap, stated Feldman.
  • Xerox held $2.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: XRX shares traded higher by 1.17% at $24.66 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XRX)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Look Into Xerox's Debt
Xerox Shares Are Trading Lower On Missing Q1 Earnings Estimate, Revenue Decline; Reiterates FY21 Guidance
Recap: Xerox Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For April 20, 2021
Preview: Xerox Holdings's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com