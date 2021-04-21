Rapid7 Acquires Velociraptor To Drive Incident Response Abilities
- Security analytics and automation provider Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) has acquired open-source technology and community Velociraptor. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Rapid7 will continue to build the Velociraptor community and control its technology and acumens to augment Rapid7's incident response capabilities under the arrangement.
- Velociraptor was developed for digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) professionals to detect and track malicious activities across endpoints.
- Rapid7 held $173.6 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- Price action: RPD shares traded higher by 0.65% at $83.28 on the last check Wednesday.
