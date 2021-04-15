 Skip to main content

IBM To Acquire myInvenio To Drive Business Automation Abilities
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 9:55am   Comments
  • International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBMinked an agreement to acquire Reggio Emilia, Italy’s process mining software company myInvenio.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The acquisition builds on IBM’s sustained investment in offering organizations a one-stop-shop of AI-powered business automation capabilities.
  • The acquisition also builds on IBM’s OEM agreement with myInvenio.
  • IBM planned to integrate myInvenio’s capabilities into its Automation portfolio, including IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation, IBM’s hybrid cloud software for AI-enabled business transformation and productivity.
  • IBM held $14.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: IBM shares traded lower by 0.17% at $132.42 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

