IBM To Acquire myInvenio To Drive Business Automation Abilities
- International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) inked an agreement to acquire Reggio Emilia, Italy’s process mining software company myInvenio.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The acquisition builds on IBM’s sustained investment in offering organizations a one-stop-shop of AI-powered business automation capabilities.
- The acquisition also builds on IBM’s OEM agreement with myInvenio.
- IBM planned to integrate myInvenio’s capabilities into its Automation portfolio, including IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation, IBM’s hybrid cloud software for AI-enabled business transformation and productivity.
- IBM held $14.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- Price action: IBM shares traded lower by 0.17% at $132.42 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.