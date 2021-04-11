 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft Reportedly In Talks To Buy Speech Tech Company Nuance
Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
April 11, 2021 1:12pm   Comments
Share:
Microsoft Reportedly In Talks To Buy Speech Tech Company Nuance

A deal for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to buy the company that helped develop the Siri speech technology could be announced this coming week.

  • Bloomberg reported today that Microsoft is in talks to buy Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN), an artificial intelligence and speech technology company.
  • The deal could value Nuance at about $56 a share, Bloomberg said, citing unnamed sources and noting that the price could change.
  • That implies a valuation of about $16 billion.
  • Nuance closed Friday's trading at $45.58, up 2.15% for the week.
  • Nuance is known for powering the Siri speech recognition technology used by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL

Source Image: Wikimedia Commons by BenFranske.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NUAN)

What Do Apple, Microsoft and Nuance Have In Common? (Hint: Big Things In Q2)
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: SIRIM&A News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com