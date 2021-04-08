 Skip to main content

Strikeforce Stock Is Trading Higher On Acquiring Cybersecurity Risk Solutions For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 9:59am   Comments
  • Cyber technology company Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTC: SFOR) acquired cyber, privacy, and data protection solutions provider, Cybersecurity Risk Solutions LLC (CRS) to consolidate its channel distribution strategies and offer cost-effective cyber solutions to the marketplace for security risk mitigation.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • CRS will continue to operate under the same name and will become a subsidiary of Strikeforce.
  • The FBI reported a 400% jump from the pre-COVID period to 4000 cyberattack complaints per day. Around 28% of breaches involved small business victims, bankrupting 60% of the victims within six months of the attack, according to Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ).
  • Strikeforce CEO Mark Kay will continue as CEO of the combined businesses. CRS CEO Will Lynch will become the Director of Channel Distribution.
  • Price action: SFOR shares traded higher by 11.6% at $0.1172 on the last check Thursday.

