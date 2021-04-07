 Skip to main content

Accenture Acquires Cloud Analytics Firm Core Compete For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 9:47am   Comments
Accenture Acquires Cloud Analytics Firm Core Compete For Undisclosed Sum
  • Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Durham, North Carolina’s cloud analytics services firm, Core Compete. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Core Compete has additional offices in the UK and India.
  • Core Compete aided in the digital transformations with cloud-native solutions to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-infused business outcomes. The company caters to a diverse client base across the US and UK, with a major focus on supply chain, retail and financial services.
  • Core Compete’s team of over 260 professionals will join Accenture’s Applied Intelligence practice for bolstering the company’s execution of cloud-based data and AI strategies.
  • This acquisition will bolster Accenture’s growing global analytics, data, and AI business presence with the acquisitions of Analytics8 in Australia, Pragsis Bidoop in Spain, Mudano in the UK, Byte Prophecy in India, Sentelis in France, and Clarity Insights and End-to-End Analytics in the US.
  • Accenture held a cash balance of $9.2 billion as of Feb. 28, 2021.
  • Price action: ACN shares traded higher by 0.33% at $282.55 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs cloud computingM&A News Tech Media

