Tyler Technologies Acquires ReadySub School Scheduler For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 11:38am   Comments
  • Integrated software and technology services provider Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE: TYLhas acquired ReadySub, a cloud-based platform that aided school districts with nonattendance tracking, substitute teacher assignments, and automating vital payroll processes.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • ReadySub served 1,000 school districts across the U.S., roughly 20 of which overlap with Tyler's 2,000 school district clients.
  • ReadySub management and staff will become part of Tyler's Schools organization, and the current employees will continue their remote working.
  • Tyler recently acquired veteran claim management company DataSpec for an undisclosed sum.
  • Tyler held cash and investments of $758.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: TYL shares traded higher by 0.13% at $432.39 on the last check Monday.

