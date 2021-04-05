Tyler Technologies Acquires ReadySub School Scheduler For Undisclosed Sum
- Integrated software and technology services provider Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE: TYL) has acquired ReadySub, a cloud-based platform that aided school districts with nonattendance tracking, substitute teacher assignments, and automating vital payroll processes.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- ReadySub served 1,000 school districts across the U.S., roughly 20 of which overlap with Tyler's 2,000 school district clients.
- ReadySub management and staff will become part of Tyler's Schools organization, and the current employees will continue their remote working.
- Tyler recently acquired veteran claim management company DataSpec for an undisclosed sum.
- Tyler held cash and investments of $758.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- Price action: TYL shares traded higher by 0.13% at $432.39 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: cloud computingM&A News Tech Media