Options Technology Acquires Fixnetix From DXC Technology For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 10:29am   Comments
  • Abry Partners-backed IT infrastructure provider Options Technology consummated the acquisition of DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) owned Fixnetix.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Fixnetix offers outsourced front-office trading services to global investment banks, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and exchanges. It was part of DXC's global banking and capital markets business.
  • Clients will gain from the wide-ranging market data footprint encompassing the US, European and Asian Markets along with innovative R&D abilities, including automation, monitoring, and testing capabilities.
  • Price action: DXC shares traded higher by 1.81% at $31.39 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: M&A News Tech Media

