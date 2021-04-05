Options Technology Acquires Fixnetix From DXC Technology For Undisclosed Sum
- Abry Partners-backed IT infrastructure provider Options Technology consummated the acquisition of DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) owned Fixnetix.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Fixnetix offers outsourced front-office trading services to global investment banks, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and exchanges. It was part of DXC's global banking and capital markets business.
- Clients will gain from the wide-ranging market data footprint encompassing the US, European and Asian Markets along with innovative R&D abilities, including automation, monitoring, and testing capabilities.
- Price action: DXC shares traded higher by 1.81% at $31.39 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.