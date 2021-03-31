 Skip to main content

ComSovereign Shares Are Trading Higher On Acquiring RVision For $5.6M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 11:05am   Comments
Share:
  • 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions developer ComSovereign Holding Corp (NASDAQ: COMSinked an agreement to acquire RVision. It is a video and communications products and physical security solutions developer for government and private sector commercial industries for a purchase price of $5.58 million consisting exclusively of shares.
  • RVision CEO Brian Kelly will continue along with an additional position of EVP, Business Development for ComSovereign.
  • RVision’s focus on technical innovation in electro-optical sensors can immediately benefit ComSovereign aerial platform business as per ComSovereign CTO Dr. Dustin McIntire. 
  • RVision’s products, along with ComSovereign’s advanced access and backhaul radio technologies, can play a crucial role in accomplishing 5G-enabled Smart Cities and Campuses.
  • ComSovereign held cash worth $0.73 million as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: COMS shares traded higher by 4.62% at $2.61 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: M&A News Penny Stocks Tech Media

