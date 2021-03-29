Accenture To Acquire Cygni To Drive Cloud And Technology Innovation Solutions
- Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) inked an agreement to acquire cloud-native full-stack development firm Cygni.
- Cygni will boost the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First under the arrangement. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Accenture recently announced the conception of Accenture Cloud First to expand its cloud service capabilities and offerings rapidly. Accenture Cloud First integrates the company’s wide-ranging cloud expertise to fast-track the digital transformation of its clients.
- The acquisition will bolster Accenture Cloud First’s ability in delivering cloud and technology innovation solutions to its clients, as per Accenture Cloud First global lead Karthik Narain.
- Accenture held a cash balance of $9.2 billion as of Feb. 28, 2021.
- Price action: ACN shares closed higher by 4.53% at $280.77 on Friday.
