 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Digital Turbine To Acquire Fyber For $570M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 10:11am   Comments
Share:

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPSinked an agreement to acquire a 95% stake in mobile advertising monetization platform Fyber N.V.  

  • The aggregate consideration for the transaction valued at 100% of the Fyber shares amounted to $600 million. The purchase price included $150 million in cash, $400 million Digital Turbine shares, and a $50 million earn-out payment based on accomplishing certain future target net revenues over the year ended on March 31, 2022.
  • The combined company was expected to lead to an end-to-end solution for mobile brand acquisition and monetization.
  • The Fyber acquisition and the previous AdColony and Appreciate acquisitions would enable Digital Turbine to play a more prominent and profitable role in the fast-growing and secularly-thriving $200+ billion mobile advertising and connected TV marketplace as per Digital Turbine CEO, Bill Stone.
  • Digital Turbine's cash balance amounted to $43.7 million as of December 31, 2020. It intends to pay the initial $150 million cash portion of the purchase price with a combination of available cash on hand and borrowings under its existing senior credit facility, along with future capital financing.
  • APPS stock has gained 1,801% last year.
  • Price action: APPS shares traded higher by 2.11% at $82.71 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APPS)

66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Digital Turbine Acquires Programmatic Mobile Advertising DSP Company Triapodi For $22.5M
ROCE Insights For Digital Turbine
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 3%; AMC Networks Shares Surge After Q4 Results
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Digital Turbine Acquires Mobile Advertising Platform AdColony For $400M
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: M&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com