Crexendo Set To Acquire NetSapiens For $50M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 1:08pm   Comments
  • Cloud-based UCaaS communication service company Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ: CXDOinked an agreement to acquire NetSapiens, Inc for $50 million.
  • NetSapiens offers a complete suite of unified communications (UC), video conferencing, Collaboration & contact center solutions to over 190 service providers, servicing over 1.7 million global users.
  • The purchase price will be settled via $10 million in cash and the remainder in stock. Crexendo will be issuing 6.46 million total shares and options for consideration.
  • The transaction will be subject to approval by both Crexendo and NetSapiens shareholders.
  • Crexendo could become a leading supplier with a rapidly growing global platform supporting over 1.7 million users, as per CEO Steven G. Mihaylo.
  • Colliers Securities is the exclusive financial advisor to Crexendo in the transaction.
  • Crexendo’s cash and equivalents amounted to $15.5 million on September 30, 2020.
  • Price action: CXDO shares are up 2.87% at $6.46 on the last check Monday.

