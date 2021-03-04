Okta Set To Acquire Identity Platform Auth0 For $6.5B
- Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) inked an agreement to acquire an identity platform for application teams, Auth0, in a stock transaction worth $6.5 billion.
- Okta and Auth0 will address a broad set of identity use cases and ensure safer usage of any technology under the arrangement.
- The transaction will fast-track Okta's growth in the $55 billion identity market. Auth0 will function as an independent business unit inside of Okta. Consequently, organizations will have greater choices in selecting the identity solution for their unique needs.
- Okta's and Auth0's joint vision for the identity market will fast-track innovation, enabling customers to leverage identity to accomplish their business needs in the increasingly digitalized world as per Okta CEO Todd McKinnon.
- Okta's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $2.56 billion as of January 31, 2021.
- Price action: OKTA stock was lower by 10.8% at $215.24 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.